SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

SDC stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

