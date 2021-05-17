Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $36,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $307.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average of $376.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

