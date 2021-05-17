Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.

Cigna stock opened at $263.52 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

