Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.25.
Cigna stock opened at $263.52 on Monday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cigna by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,634.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 38,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
