Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $335,000 Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $417.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

