Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $373,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

