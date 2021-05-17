Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 7.68% of Invacare worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invacare by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of IVC opened at $8.20 on Monday. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.