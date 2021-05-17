Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.97 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.

