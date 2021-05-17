Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 119,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

