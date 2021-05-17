Destination Wealth Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

