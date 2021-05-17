Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Motco boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

