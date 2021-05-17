EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $451.56 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $205.24 and a one year high of $466.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

