HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. HWG Holdings LP owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $177.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.95.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

