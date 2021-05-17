KeyCorp Increases TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $16.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.
TMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.
Shares of TMST opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
