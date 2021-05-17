KeyCorp Increases TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target to $16.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

TMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of TMST opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

