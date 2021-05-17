Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Graybug Vision (GRAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) recently:

5/13/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2021 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Get Graybug Vision Inc alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.