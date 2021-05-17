Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 155,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 67,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 99.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 32.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

