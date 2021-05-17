1,925 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE CCI opened at $181.11 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.