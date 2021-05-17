Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 893,254 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.