Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,186 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 62,869 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

