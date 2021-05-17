Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 402,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

