Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

PUMSY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Puma has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

