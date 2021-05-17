Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $20.08

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.
SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SEMrush stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.