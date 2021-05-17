Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT at $20.08

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000.

SEMrush stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

