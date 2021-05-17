MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

