BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $250.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $174.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,835,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

