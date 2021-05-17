EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Tops $120,714.53

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $120,714.53 and approximately $190,267.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00108588 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00851501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002436 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.