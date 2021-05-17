Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.