Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of SON stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

