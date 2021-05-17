Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.
NYSE:NSP opened at $89.35 on Monday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
