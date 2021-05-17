Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

NYSE:NSP opened at $89.35 on Monday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

