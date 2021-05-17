GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,448,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,558,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $96.63.

