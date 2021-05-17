Analysts Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target at $67.92

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $20,971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

