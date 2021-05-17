ThoreCoin Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8,670.28 or 0.19383442 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $751.59 million and approximately $21,221.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00088550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00465943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00228212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.01321238 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042611 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

