Evercore ISI Reiterates In-Line Rating for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $68,665,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

