Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.55. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $129.02. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.