Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $88.36 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 714.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,494 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $88,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.