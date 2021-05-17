GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $23.36 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,338,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,361,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

