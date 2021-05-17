Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh Buys 2,466,666 Shares

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Director Rajesh B. Parekh acquired 2,466,666 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

