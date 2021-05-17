Destination Wealth Management Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.37 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.32 and its 200 day moving average is $348.36. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.