Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.