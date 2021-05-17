Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $64.60

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

