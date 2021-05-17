Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 198.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYAD. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

