argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $320.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

Shares of ARGX opened at $272.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. argenx has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

