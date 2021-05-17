argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $320.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.
Shares of ARGX opened at $272.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.43. argenx has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
