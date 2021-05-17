Morgan Stanley Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of FND opened at $104.59 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

