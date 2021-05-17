KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KNBE stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

