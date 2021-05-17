TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.77 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

