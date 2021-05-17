KeyCorp Cuts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $740.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $851.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

Shares of TTD opened at $517.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.55. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $269.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.22, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 32.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $2,015,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

