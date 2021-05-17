D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $1.89. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $13.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

