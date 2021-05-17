D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $1.89. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $13.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

