TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 958,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,275 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $103,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

