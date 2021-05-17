Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $106.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $28,656,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

