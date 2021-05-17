ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $60.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $35.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,589,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

