Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of German American Bancorp worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856 in the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

