Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Infinera were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.